Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 19, 2019

Kiwanis Hosts Annual Crab Boil Fundraiser: The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs hosted the second annual Krabby Tax Day fundraiser on Monday, April 15, 2019. More information here.

Don’t Miss America’s Got Talent Finalist Evie Clair At Kidchella Fest: America’s Got Talent Finalist Evie Clair will be performing Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at Kidchella Fest taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. More information here.

Ride For A Cause At The RSHS Tour-De-Wish April 27: Join the Rock Springs High School students and student council for the 2019 Tour-de-Wish, which benefits Make-A-Wish Wyoming. More information here.

Get Your Geek On At WyoCon 2019: After taking a year off, WyoCon is back on April 27! WyoCon is Sweetwater County’s annual fan and pop culture event. Hosted by the White Mountain Library, WyoCon allows fans from the region to gather and share their love of all things geek. The event will feature screenings, panels, cosplay and more. More information here.

Third Annual Run With Sandy Memorial 5k: Western Wyoming Community College and the Exercise Science Program will host the 3rd annual 5k run (or walk), Run With Sandy on Saturday, May 4, at 9 a.m. on campus. More information here.

County Assessor: 2019 Property Assessments In The Mail: Within the next few days, County residents will be receiving their 2019 Notice of Value according to Dave Divis, Sweetwater County Assessor. More information here.

UW Students Place Seventh In ChemE Car Competition: Seven University of Wyoming engineering students recently competed in a car race. More information here.

Green River soccer teams suffer losses. Rock Springs teams play today. For information here.

Cowboys Look To Continue Their Positive Momentum As They Conclude The 2018-19 Regular Season: The Wyoming men’s golf team will be looking to continue its positive momentum this week when they travel to Provo, UT, for the BYU PING Cougar Classic. More information here.

Cowgirl Tennis Welcomes CSU In Home Finale: Wyoming tennis will close out Mountain West regular season action on Saturday against the Colorado State Rams. More information here.

