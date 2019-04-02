Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 2, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local:

Several WYDOT Construction Projects Underway In Rock Springs: The next few months the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be working in several areas around Rock Springs. Crews will be working on signal upgrades and sidewalk ADA upgrades in three intersections in town. More information here.

BLM Rock Springs To Host Mid-April Wild Horse Adoption Event: The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will host an adoption event April 12-13, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. More information here.

First Annual Literary Festival At Western: Western Wyoming Community College is hosting the first annual Literary Festival on campus April 8th-12th. More information here.

RSHS Theater Goes Under The Sea With “The Little Mermaid – The Musical”: The Rock Springs High School Theater presents their latest production “The Little Mermaid: The Musical” starting next week at the Rock Springs High School Theater. More information here.

The Actors Mission Invites Community To Annual Fundraiser In May: The Actor’s Mission presents their second annual fundraiser “Carnivale di Venezia”. More information here.

Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week: The Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office, in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 7–13, 2019, is hosting a luncheon to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available. More information here.

Deer And Elk Research Project Meetings On Wind River Reservation April 8-9: A mule deer doe that winters in the Owl Creek Mountains migrates 100 miles west to summer in the Gros Ventre Range, according to initial findings of a study that will be presented April 8-9 in community meetings on the Wind River Indian Reservation. More information here.

RSPD Requests Public Assistance Identifying Hit And Run Suspect: The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in a hit and run crash. More information here.

Sports:

Edwards Announces Trace Young Will Leave Cowboy Basketball Program: University of Wyoming head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced Monday that freshman guard Trace Young will leave the Cowboy basketball program to pursue other opportunities in collegiate basketball. More information here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

Advertisement