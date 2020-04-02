Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 2, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County reported another positive test case of coronavirus COVID-19 yesterday while Uinta County reported their first case late last night bringing the state’s total to 138. More information here.
- We can expect some snow accumulation this morning in Sweetwater County and surrounding areas. More information here.
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has added a drop-off container to at their front doors to aid in the collection of homemade long-sleeved gowns and masks. More information here.
- Sweetwater County School District #1, kindergarten registration will now start on Monday, April 6, along with accepting Out of Area requests. More information here.
- Sweetwater County School District #2 announced yesterday, starting Monday, they will be adding specific bus stop locations within the district for school meal distribution. More information here.
- The BLM announced yesterday the postponement of their April and May Wild Horse Adoption events in Rock Springs and Powell. More information here.
Obituaries:
Elsie Gentilini – Details
Margaret Ann Patterson – Details