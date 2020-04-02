Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 2, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County reported another positive test case of coronavirus COVID-19 yesterday while Uinta County reported their first case late last night bringing the state’s total to 138. More information here.

We can expect some snow accumulation this morning in Sweetwater County and surrounding areas. More information here.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has added a drop-off container to at their front doors to aid in the collection of homemade long-sleeved gowns and masks. More information here.

Sweetwater County School District #1, kindergarten registration will now start on Monday, April 6, along with accepting Out of Area requests. More information here.

Sweetwater County School District #2 announced yesterday, starting Monday, they will be adding specific bus stop locations within the district for school meal distribution. More information here.

The BLM announced yesterday the postponement of their April and May Wild Horse Adoption events in Rock Springs and Powell. More information here.

