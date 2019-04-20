Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 20, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local:

BLM Reminds Public To Drive Only On Existing Roads: There are hundreds of miles of roads to use when exploring public land in Wyoming. More information here.

UW Plans Events Across State, Beyond for May 1 College Signing Day: Students admitted to the University of Wyoming across the state and beyond will participate in College Signing Day Wednesday, May 1, and declare their intent to attend UW. More information here.

UW Trustees Continue Discussions Regarding Acting President Appointment: The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is continuing its discussions regarding the selection of an acting president to serve as the university’s leader at the conclusion of President Laurie Nichols’ contract. More information here.

UW Students Elect President, Senators: University of Wyoming students have elected Jason Wilkins, a current sophomore in social studies education, from Cheyenne, as the president of the Associated Students of UW (ASUW). More information here.

Sports:

Improved Cowboy Quarterback Play Pleases Bohl: Wednesday afternoon saw the Wyoming Cowboys conduct a non-padded practice in the Indoor Practice Facility in preparation for their second major scrimmage of the Spring this coming today. More information here.

Handful of Cowboy Grapplers Travel to Vegas for U.S. Open: Past and present members of the Wyoming wrestling team will travel to Las Vegas, Nev., next week for the 2019 Marine Corps U.S. Senior Open and United World Wrestling Junior National Championships. More information here.

