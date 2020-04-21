Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 21, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

As of early this morning, Wyoming’s COVID-19 confirmed cases increased by four. According to the latest numbers posted on the Wyoming Department of Health web site, the early Tuesday morning statewide total is 317 confirmed cases. The recovered case number also went up by four. More information here.

Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in regular sessions. Agenda items and viewing links provided here.

Rock Springs City Council and the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) Local 4893 began negotiations this evening regarding changes to the Labor Agreement for this year. More information here.

Crack sealing maintenance will begin today on the Green River Greenbelt Pathway. More information here.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is urging local businesses to “pay it forward” in supporting other local businesses with their new promotion. More information here.

Obituaries:

George Erven Buckendorf – Details

