Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 22, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local:

Sweetwater County Historical Museum announces new hours. Learn more here.

Wyo4News At The Library: Embrace Your Fandom At This Year’s WyoCon: Grab your sonic screwdrivers and head to White Mountain Library on April 27! The library is hosting WyoCon, our annual fan convention. More information here.

Don’t Miss America’s Got Talent Finalist Evie Clair At Kidchella Fest: America’s Got Talent Finalist Evie Clair will be performing Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at Kidchella Fest taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. More information here.

Wyo4News Insights: Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle: More information here.

Ride For A Cause At The RSHS Tour-De-Wish April 27: Join the Rock Springs High School students and student council for the 2019 Tour-de-Wish, which benefits Make-A-Wish Wyoming. More information here.

RSHS Environmental Science Students Give Statement On Ray Lovato Recycling Center: More information here.

The Actor’s Mission Invites Community To Annual Fundraiser In May: The Actor’s Mission presents its second annual fundraiser “Carnivale di Venezia”. More information here.

Sports:

Tiger Track Results From Saturday’s Meet In Utah: Members of the Rock Springs Tigers boys and girls track and field teams competed Saturday at the 2019 Davis Invitational meet in Kaysville, Utah Saturday. More information here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

Advertisement