Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 22, 2020

Local News:

On Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health announced that four Fremont County residents had died due to the coronavirus COVID-19. The state’s confirmed case total is now 322. More information here.

Last night, the Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved the 2020-2022 Collective Labor Agreement with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1499, approved a request from the Rock Springs Police Department to apply for the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Grant, and accepted and approved a revision to the budget for COVID-19 funding purposes for the fiscal year which ends June 30. More information here.

A portion of the North Belt Route will be closing for two to three weeks today. More information here.

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Tuesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from February to March at 3.7%. But, those figures were prior to the COVID-19 shutdown surge of first time unemployment claims. More information here.

Wyoming Highway Patrol reports a one-vehicle rollover accident near Torrington Monday has taken the life of a Torrington man. More information here.

Obituaries:

Steven John Schultz – Details

