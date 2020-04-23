Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 23, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wednesday night, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported a Teton County resident has died due to a confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19. That brings the number to seven who have died from the disease in the state. More information here.
- Governor Mark Gordon will hold another streamed and televised media briefing at 3 p.m. today. The Governor will be joined by Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia. More information here.
- Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Logan Wilson and other Pokes are hoping to land spots on NFL teams as the NFL Draft starts up this evening. More information here.
- Just over 42 percent of Wyoming households have now self-responded either online, by phone or by mail to the 2020 Census. Sweetwater County, Green River, and Rock Springs all have higher response percentages. More information here.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission held its April meeting online from the agency’s headquarters office in Cheyenne to set hunting seasons and address other matters. More information here.
Obituaries:
James Ruggera – Details
Andrew Lee – Details
Harriet L West – Details