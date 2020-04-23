Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 23, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wednesday night, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported a Teton County resident has died due to a confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19. That brings the number to seven who have died from the disease in the state. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon will hold another streamed and televised media briefing at 3 p.m. today. The Governor will be joined by Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia. More information here.

Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Logan Wilson and other Pokes are hoping to land spots on NFL teams as the NFL Draft starts up this evening. More information here.

Just over 42 percent of Wyoming households have now self-responded either online, by phone or by mail to the 2020 Census. Sweetwater County, Green River, and Rock Springs all have higher response percentages. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission held its April meeting online from the agency’s headquarters office in Cheyenne to set hunting seasons and address other matters. More information here.

Obituaries:

James Ruggera – Details

Andrew Lee – Details

Harriet L West – Details

