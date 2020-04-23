Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 23, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

 

  • Governor Mark Gordon will hold another streamed and televised media briefing at 3 p.m. today. The Governor will be joined by Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia. More information here.

 

  • Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Logan Wilson and other Pokes are hoping to land spots on NFL teams as the NFL Draft starts up this evening. More information here. 

 

  • Just over 42 percent of Wyoming households have now self-responded either online, by phone or by mail to the 2020 Census. Sweetwater County, Green River, and Rock Springs all have higher response percentages. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission held its April meeting online from the agency’s headquarters office in Cheyenne to set hunting seasons and address other matters. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

James Ruggera Details

Andrew Lee – Details

Harriet L WestDetails

 

