Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 24, 2020

Wyoming’s lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by six new cases Thursday to now number 332, that according to the latest figures posted by the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

Sweetwater County School District #1 has decided to remain closed through the end of the current school year, May 21, 2020. More information here.

At his news conference Thursday, Governor Mark Gordon said, “The new orders which we plan to release next week will continue through May 15 with some easing on restrictions on certain business.” Gordon listed businesses that may be allowed to reopen with the new orders and with operation modifications. More information here.

The Rock Springs City Council met in special session Thursday to hear budget requests from both outside and department agencies. In total, over $2 million was requested from 10 outside agencies or departments, More information here.

A second “I Dragged the Cruise” COVID-19 fundraiser will take place tonight in Rock Springs and Green River. Donations will aid the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. More information here.

