Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Another nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, seven in Fremont County, by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site. The new cases, and the subtraction of one previously confirmed case in Laramie County, brings Wyoming’s lab confirmed case total to 370 as of Sunday evening. More information here.

The Rock Springs Tigers finished in second place in the team competition of the 2020 4A Speech and Debate State Tournament. Four Tigers won individual state championships. More information here.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a Sunday drowning of a scuba diver at Alcova Reservoir. More information here.

The Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center is asking county residents to participate in an online survey to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on communities across the county. A survey link and more information here.

Second “Cruise the Drag” raises $20,000 for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. More information here.

Sponsor

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted