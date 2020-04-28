Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 28, 2020, Tuesday

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Fremont County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to grow at a rapid rate with 15 more reported cases Monday. Fremont County has now surpassed Laramie County for the highest county total in the state. More information here.

SCSD #1 is still looking for your feedback on the proposed new four-day school week beginning with the 2021-2022. The Board of Trustees will be meeting at 6 p.m. Comment links and video viewing links provided. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing at 4 p.m. today in the State Capitol Building. The Governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to provide an update on the public health orders set to expire April 30. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced the winner of their Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Show. A Rock Springs artist finished fourth. More information here.

Obituaries:

