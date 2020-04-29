Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 29, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

By a vote of four to three, the Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees approved a plan to move the District to a four-day school week beginning in the 2021-2022 school year. More information here.

Fremont County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 went over the century mark on Tuesday with three more reported cases of the disease. Fremont County now has a state leading 101 reported cases. More information here.

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Mark Gordon announced new public health orders will become effective on Friday, May 1. These orders will allow gyms, barbershops, hair salons, and other personal care services to reopen under specific operating conditions. More information here.

The Wyoming Business Council will begin hosting six standalone webinar meetings today through Friday to answer business owner questions about the Wyoming’s modified public health orders. A sign link and more information here.

A Green River fifth grade student, and her teacher, win a state-wide Arbor Day poster contest. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted