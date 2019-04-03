Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 3, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

SCSO and WHP Respond to Head-on Vehicle Collision South of Boulder: The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol respond to a head on vehicle collision south of Boulder. More information here.

Pursuit Comes To An End West Of Cheyenne: Two New Mexico residents are in custody following a pursuit which took place Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019. More information here.

Sweetwater Combined Communications Center Announces Implementation Of Medical, Fire, And Police Priority Dispatch System™: The Sweetwater Combined Communications Center is excited to announce the implementation of the Medical, Fire, and Police Priority Dispatch System™ (MPDS®, FPDS™, and PPDS™) to better serve the citizens of the City of Green River, City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County in emergency situations. More information here.

Western’s International Students Host A Fundraising Event: Western Wyoming Community College will host this year’s International Night on April 10th, 2018 from 5:30-7:30PM in the Atrium. More information here.

Sheriff Announces Town Hall Meetings: Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle invites the public to join him and the men and women of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office for the first in a series of upcoming town hall meetings scheduled at different venues across the County beginning in May. More information here.

New County Museum Exhibit Honors Sweetwater County Civil Engineer: A special Sweetwater County Historical Museum exhibit recognizing the life and achievements of a prominent Sweetwater County civil engineer and land surveyor is now on display outside the Land Use Department at the County Courthouse in Green River. More information here.

2018 Game And Fish Law Enforcement Report Available: Whether in the backcountry, on the water or in city limits, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s 86 law enforcement officers worked hard in 2018 to protect Wyoming’s wildlife resources. More information here.

Hazard Tree Work To Temporarily Close Roads In Sierra Madre And Snowy Range This Fall: As a heads up to hunters who are making plans for southeast Wyoming’s 2019 fall hunting seasons, the U.S. Forest Service is giving early notification about upcoming temporary road closures in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges, Medicine Bow National Forest. More information here.

UW Entrepreneurship Leader To Speak To Rock Springs Chamber: The chief operating officer of the University of Wyoming’s new Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IIE) is scheduled to speak Monday, April 8, at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce’s membership connection luncheon. More information here.

Enzi, Barrasso Cosponsor Bipartisan Legislation To Conserve Water In The Colorado River: U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., cosponsored legislation to ensure the wide-reaching Drought Contingency Plan (DCP) forged between the seven Colorado River Basin states and Indian tribes can be implemented without delay while fully respecting important environmental protections in the process. More information here.

RS Soccer Teams Register Conference Wins Against Evanston: Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers registered. 4A West Conference wins yesterday against Evanston in Rock Springs. More information here.

Incoming Cowgirls Have Had Impressive Senior Seasons: High school basketball seasons have come to an end this year, and the three players signed to play basketball at Wyoming next season wrapped up impressive senior campaigns. More information here.

Mark Branch’s Cowboy Wrestling Camps: If you’re a wrestler, or you know one, don’t miss out on Mark Branch’s Cowboy Wrestling Camps at the University of Wyoming, proudly sponsored by Wyo4News. More information here.

