Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 3, 2020

0
17

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor. Click for more details.

 

Local News:

  • The Wyoming Department of Health is now reporting Wyoming’s cases of coronavirus COVID-19 has risen to 153, as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Sweetwater County’s total remains at three. More information here.

 

  • Students considering attending the University of Wyoming in the fall 2020 semester now have more time to confirm their intent to enroll.More information here.

 

  • The body of a 28-year old skier was found Thursday after he was caught in avalanche on Taylor Mountain in Teton County on Wednesday. More information here. 

 

  • The City of Green River Utility Division is starting up their citywide hydrant flushing procedures. More information here. 

 

Obituaries:

 

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR