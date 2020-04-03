Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Wyoming Department of Health is now reporting Wyoming’s cases of coronavirus COVID-19 has risen to 153, as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Sweetwater County’s total remains at three. More information here.
- Students considering attending the University of Wyoming in the fall 2020 semester now have more time to confirm their intent to enroll.More information here.
- The body of a 28-year old skier was found Thursday after he was caught in avalanche on Taylor Mountain in Teton County on Wednesday. More information here.
- The City of Green River Utility Division is starting up their citywide hydrant flushing procedures. More information here.
Obituaries: