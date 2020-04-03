Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Wyoming Department of Health is now reporting Wyoming’s cases of coronavirus COVID-19 has risen to 153, as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Sweetwater County’s total remains at three. More information here.

Students considering attending the University of Wyoming in the fall 2020 semester now have more time to confirm their intent to enroll.More information here.

The body of a 28-year old skier was found Thursday after he was caught in avalanche on Taylor Mountain in Teton County on Wednesday. More information here.

The City of Green River Utility Division is starting up their citywide hydrant flushing procedures. More information here.

