Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Sweetwater County’s first positive test for COVID-19 since April 14 was reported Wednesday to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The state total is now over 400 with recoveries continuing to increase. More information here.

 

  • Wednesday afternoon, Governor Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming state park campgrounds will be open to Wyoming residents only starting May 15. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming’s Big Show will be drastically scaled down this year with emphasis on the County Fair portion of the annual event. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Pantry truck to make a visit to Rock Springs Saturday. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Dorothy KalenDetails

Ruben FloresDetails

