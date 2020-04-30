Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County’s first positive test for COVID-19 since April 14 was reported Wednesday to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The state total is now over 400 with recoveries continuing to increase. More information here.
- Wednesday afternoon, Governor Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming state park campgrounds will be open to Wyoming residents only starting May 15. More information here.
- Wyoming’s Big Show will be drastically scaled down this year with emphasis on the County Fair portion of the annual event. More information here.
- The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Pantry truck to make a visit to Rock Springs Saturday. More information here.
Obituaries:
Dorothy Kalen – Details
Ruben Flores – Details