Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County’s first positive test for COVID-19 since April 14 was reported Wednesday to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The state total is now over 400 with recoveries continuing to increase. More information here.

Wednesday afternoon, Governor Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming state park campgrounds will be open to Wyoming residents only starting May 15. More information here.

Wyoming’s Big Show will be drastically scaled down this year with emphasis on the County Fair portion of the annual event. More information here.

The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Pantry truck to make a visit to Rock Springs Saturday. More information here.

Obituaries:

Dorothy Kalen – Details

Ruben Flores – Details

