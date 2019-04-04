Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 4, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local:

Forums For Proposed 4-Day School Week Continues Today: Forums for the proposed 4-day school week will continue this week. According to a press release from Sweetwater County School District #1, there will be three public forums on Thursday, April 4. The first forum will be from 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m., then 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., and the final forum will be 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The information shared will be the same at each forum. More information here.

Recycling Center To Close Without Immediate Funding Support: The Ray Lovato Recycling Center Board of Directors has announced the center in Rock Springs will be closing without immediate funding support, and will need to cease operations on April 26, 2019. More information here.

Celebrate The Best In Downtown Rock Springs: Volunteers are essential pieces of the team for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. More information here.

Run/Walk With The Badges Registration Is Underway: The 2019 Fun Run and Walk With The Badges event is coming up April 27th, but registration is going on right now. More information here.

GRHS Theatre Presents “Bright Star”: The Green River High School Theatre department presents, “Bright Star” a musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. More information here.

GRHS Speech And Debate Hosting Easter Egg Hunt Next Weekend: The Green River High School Speech and Debate team will have an Easter Egg Hunt fundraiser next weekend in Green River. More information here.

More Student Art On Display At CFAC: The fifth and sixth graders from Eastside and Pilot Butte schools are now on display at the Community Fine Arts Center until Saturday, April 13. More information here.

More Hunters Choose Wyoming For Elk Hunting: Hunters seeking a western adventure continue to choose Wyoming to pursue elk. More information here.

Sublette County Sheriff K.C. Lehr Presents Employees With Years Of Service Awards: This week Sheriff K.C. Lehr recognized current employees of the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office with years of service awards. More information here.

Top Australian Professor Arvanitakis To Teach At UW In 2019-2020: One of the top professors in Australia will teach at the University of Wyoming next academic year, thanks to a new agreement between the Fulbright Program and the UW College of Arts and Sciences’ School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies (SPPAIS). More information here.

UW Associate Professor Impresses At Entrepreneurship Competition: Katie Li-Oakey knew her coal conversion technology was solid, but getting positive feedback from some of the top venture capitalists in a national competition provided even more validation. More information here.

Sports:

The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves soccer teams will meet today in Green River in 4A West Conference matches. The Lady Tigers will put their seven match shutout streak on the line when they meet the Lady Wolves at 3:00 p.m. The Tigers boys and the Wolves will play at 5:00 p.m.

In the latest 4A WyoPreps Coach’s and Media Soccer Poll, Rock Springs is third in the girls rankings while the Tigers boys are fourth. Neither Green River teams are rated this week.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

Advertisement