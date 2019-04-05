Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 5, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Rock Springs Man Convicted Of Poaching Bull Elk And Mountain Lion: Rock Springs resident Christian J. Cosby will pay over $5,000 in fines and have his hunting and fishing privileges suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to the intentional illegal taking of a bull elk in 2017 and taking a mountain lion with an illegal caliber firearm in 2018. More information here.

Public Announcement From GRPD Regarding Auto Burglaries: The Green River Police Department has released a public announcement regarding auto burglaries that took place Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. More information here.

Historic Steam Engines Will Visit Downtown Rock Springs: Steam engines gave transportation new meaning as they moved merchandise, food, and people to different places in the world since the Industrial Revolution. More information here.

Local WYCF Board Hosting Event April 11th To Highlight Grantmaking Impact: The Rock Springs Local Board of the Wyoming Community Foundation (WYCF) will be hosting a Beer and Wine Social on Thursday, April 11th, at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. More information here.

Nina McConigley To Give Reading From Cowboys And East Indians: Visiting writer Nina McConigley will be giving a reading from her short story collection, Cowboys and East Indians at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 9th in Room 1005 at Western Wyoming Community College. More information here.

Enzi: Congress Must Improve The Way It Budgets For Natural Disasters: During a speech yesterday on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said that Congress must work to improve the way it budgets for inevitable natural disasters and emergencies. More information here.

Thursday, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers stretched their shutout streak to eight matches with a 9-0 win over the Green River Lady Wolves. In the boys match, Green River held on for a 2-1 win over Rock Springs. Green River will host Evanston today with the boys match at 3:00 p.m. and the girls at 5:00 p.m.

Wyoming Track & Field Will Send Small Group To Tempe This Weekend: The Wyoming track & field teams will have eight athletes competing down in Tempe, Ariz., for the Arizona State-hosted Sun Angel Classic beginning today. More information here.

