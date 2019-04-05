Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 5, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local:
- Rock Springs Man Convicted Of Poaching Bull Elk And Mountain Lion: Rock Springs resident Christian J. Cosby will pay over $5,000 in fines and have his hunting and fishing privileges suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to the intentional illegal taking of a bull elk in 2017 and taking a mountain lion with an illegal caliber firearm in 2018. More information here.
- Public Announcement From GRPD Regarding Auto Burglaries: The Green River Police Department has released a public announcement regarding auto burglaries that took place Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. More information here.
- Historic Steam Engines Will Visit Downtown Rock Springs: Steam engines gave transportation new meaning as they moved merchandise, food, and people to different places in the world since the Industrial Revolution. More information here.
- Local WYCF Board Hosting Event April 11th To Highlight Grantmaking Impact: The Rock Springs Local Board of the Wyoming Community Foundation (WYCF) will be hosting a Beer and Wine Social on Thursday, April 11th, at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Nina McConigley To Give Reading From Cowboys And East Indians: Visiting writer Nina McConigley will be giving a reading from her short story collection, Cowboys and East Indians at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 9th in Room 1005 at Western Wyoming Community College. More information here.
- Enzi: Congress Must Improve The Way It Budgets For Natural Disasters: During a speech yesterday on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said that Congress must work to improve the way it budgets for inevitable natural disasters and emergencies. More information here.
Sports:
- Thursday, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers stretched their shutout streak to eight matches with a 9-0 win over the Green River Lady Wolves. In the boys match, Green River held on for a 2-1 win over Rock Springs. Green River will host Evanston today with the boys match at 3:00 p.m. and the girls at 5:00 p.m.
- Wyoming Track & Field Will Send Small Group To Tempe This Weekend: The Wyoming track & field teams will have eight athletes competing down in Tempe, Ariz., for the Arizona State-hosted Sun Angel Classic beginning today. More information here.
