Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 6, 2019

Western Wyoming Community College Announces A New President: After a six-month long national search process, the Board is pleased to announce they are completing contract negotiations and expect to have a signed contract for official acceptance next week at the April Board meeting. More information here.

The Ice Is Going Away, But There Is A Silver Lining: Temperatures have been mild and the ice conditions are changing rapidly at Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The forecasted warmer weather suggests that soon, open water will be everywhere. This might be sad news for ice anglers, but is good news for those who enjoy fishing Flaming Gorge from shore and out of a boat. As the ice recedes, both shore and boat fishing will be excellent. More information here.

Holy Thursday Downtown Pilgrimage Set For Thursday, April 18: Downtown Rock Springs will be turned into a religious pilgrimage site on Holy Thursday, April 18. More information here.

Mark Branch’s Cowboy Wrestling Camps: If you’re a wrestler, or you know one, don’t miss out on Mark Branch’s Cowboy Wrestling Camps at the University of Wyoming, proudly sponsored by Wyo4News. More information here.

