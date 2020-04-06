Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming’s reported cases of COVID-19 increased by 12 Sunday as the state total hit the 200 mark according to the Wyoming Department of Health web site. More information here.

Beginning today, outpatient medical laboratory testing at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will temporarily be housed in the MHSC Foundation offices. More information here.

Sunday, the announcement was made that June’s 2020 Shrine Bowl football game in Casper has been canceled due to on-going coronavirus concerns. See the statement and list of area players schedule to play in the game here.

Have you filled out your Census 2020 forms yet? Wyoming and Sweetwater County are both below the national average in Census 2020 returns. More information concerning online registration here.

Obituaries:

