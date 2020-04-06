Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming’s reported cases of COVID-19 increased by 12 Sunday as the state total hit the 200 mark according to the Wyoming Department of Health web site. More information here.
- Beginning today, outpatient medical laboratory testing at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will temporarily be housed in the MHSC Foundation offices. More information here.
- Sunday, the announcement was made that June’s 2020 Shrine Bowl football game in Casper has been canceled due to on-going coronavirus concerns. See the statement and list of area players schedule to play in the game here.
- Have you filled out your Census 2020 forms yet? Wyoming and Sweetwater County are both below the national average in Census 2020 returns. More information concerning online registration here.
Obituaries: