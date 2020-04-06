Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Wyoming’s reported cases of COVID-19 increased by 12 Sunday as the state total hit the 200 mark according to the Wyoming Department of Health web site. More information here.

 

  • Beginning today, outpatient medical laboratory testing at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will temporarily be housed in the MHSC Foundation offices. More information here.

 

 

 

