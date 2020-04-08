Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 7, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County reported its sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday bringing the county’s total to six while the states total is reported at 221. More information here.

The Rock Springs City Council approved a motion Tuesday night to formally ratify correspondence sent to the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners, notifying it of the City’s decision to suspend its Specific Tax Initiative (6th Penny) efforts due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys logo defeated South Dakota State in a fan vote to win a 64-team logo tournament on Twitter. More information here.

Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation will allocate $40,000 in April to anti-hunger nonprofit organizations in each of Wyoming’s 23 counties. More information here.

The public is being urged to report any suspected COVID-19 related scams and fraud phone calls or text correspondence. More information here.

Obituaries:

Keith Taylor Walker – Details

