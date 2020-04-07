Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April, 7, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 212 as of 5 p.m. Monday. Lincoln county was one of three to reported three new cases. More information here.

Mayor Tim Kaumo’s office announced a request that the city council formally ratify correspondence sent to the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners notifying it of the City’s decision to suspend its 6th Penny Specific Purpose Tax Initiative efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information here.

Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be in closed to the public sessions tonight. Check here for agenda’s and streaming information.

The Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is readying to update its Unemployment Insurance (UI) system to distribute unemployment funds from the coronavirus stimulus package to boost jobless benefits. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Chris Barrera – Details

Details Debra “Debbie” Debernardi – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted