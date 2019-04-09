Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 9, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local:

Vote Fails For A Four-Day Schedule For Rock Springs And Wamsutter: Last night at the scheduled school board meeting, the Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees voted 4-3 against having four-day school schedules for 2019-2020, and 2020-2021 school years for all in town schools including Desert School in Wamsutter. More information here.

Fatal Crash South Of Buffalo: On April 6, 2019, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 294 on Interstate 25 south of Buffalo, WY. More information here.

2019 Fun Run And Walk With The Badges Registration Still Open: The 2019 Fun Run and Walk With The Badges event is coming up Saturday, April 27, and registration is still open. More information here.

Children’s Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 20: The Children’s Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Bunning Park in Rock Springs on Saturday, April 20. More information here.

Actors’ Mission Invites Community To Annual Fundraiser May 4: The Actors’ Mission presents its second annual fundraiser “Carnivale di Venezia”. The fundraiser is to help raise money to renovate the new Actor’s Mission Theater. As part of the Actors’ Mission celebration, participants have a chance to win an all-expense-paid vacation for two to the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. More information here.

Sports:

Wyoming Football Announces Running Back Jevon Bigelow Is Leaving The Program: University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced Monday that sophomore running back Jevon Bigelow has decided to leave the Wyoming Football program for personal reasons. More information here.

