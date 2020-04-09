Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 9, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming’s reported cases of COVID-19 reached 230 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The WHD is now reporting the state’s probable cases as well. That number stands at 73. More information here.

Today from noon until four and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon a “Stuff the Truck” event will be going on at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce parking lot. All food items collected with be distributed within the community. More information here.

An early Wednesday morning one vehicle rollover has taken the life of a 33-year-old Mills resident. More information here.

President Donald Trump signed into law the CARES Act, which contains $376 billion in relief for American workers and small businesses. The Green River Chamber of Commerce has supplied some contract information. More information here.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Lois Ann Williams – Details

Marian Joy Remington – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted