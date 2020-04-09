Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 9, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming’s reported cases of COVID-19 reached 230 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The WHD is now reporting the state’s probable cases as well. That number stands at 73. More information here.
- Today from noon until four and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon a “Stuff the Truck” event will be going on at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce parking lot. All food items collected with be distributed within the community. More information here.
- An early Wednesday morning one vehicle rollover has taken the life of a 33-year-old Mills resident. More information here.
- President Donald Trump signed into law the CARES Act, which contains $376 billion in relief for American workers and small businesses. The Green River Chamber of Commerce has supplied some contract information. More information here.
Obituaries:
