Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 9, 2020

0
9

Here are this morning's most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

 

  • Today from noon until four and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon a “Stuff the Truck” event will be going on at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce parking lot. All food items collected with be distributed within the community. More information here.

 

  • An early Wednesday morning one vehicle rollover has taken the life of a 33-year-old Mills resident. More information here.

 

  • President Donald Trump signed into law the CARES Act, which contains $376 billion in relief for American workers and small businesses. The Green River Chamber of Commerce has supplied some contract information. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Lois Ann Williams – Details

Marian Joy Remington – Details

