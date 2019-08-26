Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Aug. 26, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

A fire on Pedro Mountain east of Pathfinder Reservoir has led the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office to issue a mandatory evacuation along Pedro Mountain Ranch Road. The fire is burning around 40 miles north of Rawlins. More information here.

This is the final week to sign kids up for the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Little Squirts Beginner Football and Youth Developmental Flag Football programs. Little Squirts is for ages three to six with Youth Development Flag Football for ages first through fourth grade. There is a fee for both programs which will begin the first week in September.

The Wyoming women’s soccer team closed out the weekend with a 1-1 draw against the New Mexico State Aggies Sunday in Las Cruces, New Mexico. More information here.

On Saturday, Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced the captains for the 2019 season. The group features five players including two Wyoming natives.​ More information here.

Over 100 people attended this year’s City of Green River Spaceport Days event on Saturday at the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport south of Green River.​ More information here.

Friends, family and acquaintances crowded Bank Court in downtown Rock Springs Friday evening to enjoy art, food and martini creations — all part of ARTini 2019. The evening also featured live music, raffles and more. More information here.

The Rock Springs police on on Aug. 23, 2019, confiscated over a pound of marijuana and associated drug paraphernalia. At approximately 8:30 a.m., officers from the Rock Springs Police Department executed a warrant on 9th Street. During search of the residence officers located the marijuana. More information here.

