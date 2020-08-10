Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- After only eight reports of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in Wyoming, the Wyoming Health Department website showed 35 new cases for the state on Sunday. Two here in Sweetwater County. More information here.
- The Wyoming high school fall sports season officially begins today with 4A football, golf, and tennis teams having their first practice sessions. Green River and Farson-Eden football to start next Monday. More information here.
- On Sunday, the Bradley Fire north of Rawlins caused some evacuations and was listed at only 10 percent contained. Also, the lastest on the Richard Mountain Fire. More information here.
- Green River’s “Great Duck Race” fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce is coming up this Saturday. Duck purchasing information here.
- The AA State Baseball Tournament came to a close in Rock Springs Sunday with Cheyenne winning another title. More information here.
Obituaries: