Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

After only eight reports of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in Wyoming, the Wyoming Health Department website showed 35 new cases for the state on Sunday. Two here in Sweetwater County. More information here.

The Wyoming high school fall sports season officially begins today with 4A football, golf, and tennis teams having their first practice sessions. Green River and Farson-Eden football to start next Monday. More information here.

On Sunday, the Bradley Fire north of Rawlins caused some evacuations and was listed at only 10 percent contained. Also, the lastest on the Richard Mountain Fire. More information here.

Green River’s “Great Duck Race” fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce is coming up this Saturday. Duck purchasing information here.

The AA State Baseball Tournament came to a close in Rock Springs Sunday with Cheyenne winning another title. More information here.

Obituaries:

