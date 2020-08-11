Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

No updated information has been released by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office on the search for a missing seven-year-old boy near the Firehole Canyon and Sage Creek area of the Green River and Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The boy has been missing since late Thursday evening after he and his father were last seen leaving their campsite in an all-terrain vehicle. Divers eventually found the vehicle on Saturday beneath the water and also recovered the body of an adult male. But, in the last report, the child remains missing.Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office announced they are bringing in an expert in side-scan sonar from Sublette County’s Tip Top Search and Rescue team to aid in the search.

Sweetwater County added another two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to their total count with the state adding another 32 to its total. The Wyoming Department of Education, in conjunction with the Wyoming Department of Health, released guidelines for schools in the event that students or staff members test positive for COVID-19. More information here.

Yesterday, Mountain West Conference officials postponed all fall sports, which include football, women’s volleyball, and soccer. Those sports may be moved to a spring schedule. More information here.

The 2020 Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame inductions ceremonies have been canceled. The events were scheduled to take place in September. More information and a list of inductees here.

Here is the latest information on the Bradley Fire north of Rawlins. More information here.

Obituaries:

Manuel L. Pope – Details

Richard Roy Tyler – Details

