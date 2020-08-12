Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 12, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

Late last night the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reported the body of a missing seven-year-old boy had been found. The boy had been missing since late last Thursday night in an area of the Flaming Gorge Reservoir.Yesterday, experts with the Sublette County Tip Top Search and Rescue team conducted nearly 12 hours of side-sonar scanning. Members of the Sweetwater County Dive Team also conducted many follow-up dives before finding the youth’s body that matched the description of the seven-year-old who was the victim of an ATV crash that also claimed the life of his 34-year-old Rock Springs father. The father and son were last seen leaving their campsite in an all-terrain vehicle around 11:30 last Thursday night. The two were reported missing last Friday.The accident took place in the Big Firehole Canyon area of the Green River and Flaming Gorge Reservoir, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Wyoming’s total active COVID-19 case count fell to 454 with Tuesday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health. Sweetwater County reported one new case. More information here.

Sweetwater and other area counties will be under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service today and Thursday. More information here.

Advertisement

Wyoming fire crews continue to secure the perimeter of the Bradley Fire burning about 50 miles north of Rawlins. With no further fire growth expected, fire officials allowed evacuated landowners to return to their properties on Tuesday. The Bradley Fire was last reported to be over 50% contained having burned approximately 1,700 acres. The fire started last Friday afternoon with the cause still unknown.

Signups are currently underway for both Rock Springs and Green River women’s and co-ed volleyball leagues. Play will start in September. More information here.

The Green River Farmers Market will be open today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the corner of Uinta and Roosevelt in Green River. Later tonight, the Summer Concert Series continues with Nowhere Fast playing in Bunning Park. The free concert gets underway at 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted