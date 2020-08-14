Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 14, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Another 27 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Thursday, one in Sweetwater County. The state’s COVID-19 death toll also grew. More information here.

The Cowboy Joe Club announced their Annual Auction in October 23rd has been canceled, but they still plan to host their Annual Online Auction in the coming months. More information here.

Green River Animal Control will be host a pet adoption event today and Saturday. The agency recently received 18 pets from Texas. More information here.

The Green River and Rock High School tennis seasons start play on Saturday with both schools traveling to Jackson. Statewide, high school tennis teams started their practice session this past Monday.

Green River’s River Festival may have been canceled, but two of its events, the “Great Duck Race” and “Run with the Horses” races will take place on Saturday. More information here.

The latest update on the Painter Fire in Uinta County. More information here.

Obituaries:

Jill Cordner – Details

