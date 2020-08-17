Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 17, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website, 38 of Wyoming’s 59 new Sunday cases were registered in Carbon County. Sweetwater County had only a single new case. More information and county breakouts here.

All University of Wyoming employees and students are now required to complete a training module to learn more about COVID-19 policies and public health best practices. More information and a link to student training here.

Tomorrow is primary election day in Wyoming. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information here.

Advertisement

Area 3A, 2A, 1A, and Six-Man football teams will start practice sessions today. 4A school started last Monday. Also, all classes of girl volleyball and swimming will start their practice session today.

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted