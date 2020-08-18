Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 18, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
- The 2020 Wyoming Primary Election will be taking place today. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Face coverings will be required at polling locations. More information here and voting locations here.
- Monday, Wyoming’s death toll related to COVID-19 rose by three to 33 with 40 new cases reported in the state. New cases of the virus reported at the University of Wyoming. More information here.
- The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight. More information and links to agendas here.
- Today marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which states, “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged… on account of sex”. 100 years ago today, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment making it law. Wyoming was the first territory or state in the nation to grant women the right to vote when legislators passed the Wyoming Suffrage Act of 1869.
The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is celebrating the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage with two special traveling exhibits currently on display. There is no admission fee. More information here.
