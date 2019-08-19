Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 19, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Today is the first day of school in Sweetwater School District #1. Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorist that school zone speed limits are now in effect and it is illegal to pass a school bus with flashing red lights. Sweetwater County School District #2 will begin classes on Wednesday.

Sunday afternoon investigators from Sublette and Fremont County responded to the Leeds Creek area in Fremont County to check on a report that the vehicle Green River resident Aubree Corona had been driving at the time of her disappearance had been located. More information here.

Last night some evacuations were lifted in the Boulder Lake area of Sublette County. The evacuations had been ordered due to the Tannerite Fire which started on Saturday. More information here.

