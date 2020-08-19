Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 19, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

Today is the first day of school for students in Sweetwater County School District #2. Green River Police remind drivers that local school zone speed limits will be in effect and to remember to stop in both directions for school buses with flashing red lights.

Wyoming’s 2020 primary election was held yesterday. Check out local, county and statewide results. More information here.

For the first time in five days, statewide COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered new cases. Another death was reported in Fremont County. More information here.

Advertisement

The Green River Farmer’s Market will again be taking place from 4 until 7 p.m. today. The every Wednesday event takes place at the corner of Uinta Drive and Roosevelt in Green River.

The Free Summer Concert Series continues tonight at Bunning Park. Tonight’s band will be the Trailer Park Rebels. Nick Sterling and the Nomads were originally scheduled to perform tonight but canceled their appearance. Tonight’s concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Pamela Jean Anderson – Details

Jeanette Candy Mendenhall – Details

Barbara Jean Rawl Daniels – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted