Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 20, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Despite high winds and red flag conditions, crews made good progress on the Tannerite fire Monday with no new growth reported. More information here.

At tonight’s Rock Springs City Council meeting residents are invited to comment on a proposed grant application for the restoration and preservation of the former First Security Bank building in downtown Rock Springs. More information here.

Results Announced for 15th Annual Art on the Green Event. The 15th Annual Art on the Green event on Aug. 16-17 was well received by the community, according to a City of Green River press release Monday. More information here.

Commissioners To Hear Plans for County Public Works, Fire Department Facilities Consolidation. A presentation and discussion about plans to consolidate the Sweetwater County Public Works and Fire departments into one centrally-located facility is on today’s Sweetwater Board of County Commission’s agenda. More information here.

WYO 371 Superior Road Will Be Impacted By Girder Work. The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing a section of roadway underneath the bridge at the WYO 371 Superior Road and Interstate 80 interchange this coming Monday, Aug. 19, through Tuesday, Aug. 20. More information here.

Welcome Week Picnic at Western. Western Wyoming Community College students, faculty and staff were treated to a Welcome Week picnic on Monday. More information here.

Feeding Wildlife Is Illegal. The Signal Mountain Summit Road and area in Grand Teton National Park have been temporarily closed due to reports of visitors feeding bears, and bears bluff charging park visitors and staff. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Randall Glenn Miller (June 26, 1960 – August 7, 2019) Details.

David Wayne Christiansen (April 8, 1953 – August 17, 2019) Details.

