Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 20, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

Local News:

  • Sweetwater County’s total number of active cases of COVID-19 grew by six Wednesday. Statewide, the active case count increased by 37 to now number 560. More information here.

 

  • Western Wyoming Community College announced they informed their employees on Monday the school is moving toward the elimination of some positions and “degree pathways”.  More information here.

 

  • With our current hot, dry summer weather continuing the BLM has implemented fire restrictions for the western and southern portions of Wyoming. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry will be at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs this Saturday. Hours for the free food distribution will be from 1 to 3 p.m.  At last Tuesday’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, September was declared as Hunger Awareness Month in Rock Springs.

 

  • Friday will be the last day to register your first through fourth-grade student to play flag football through the Rock Springs Civic Centers’ Youth Development program. Games will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning September 1.  Fees are $30 per participant and includes a t-shirt. Also, registration begins today for fall programs offered by the Green River Parks and Recreation Department.  Contract the Green River Recreation Center for more details.

 

  • The Rock Springs Main Street market will be taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. today on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. Nick Gomez will be providing musical entertainment to go along with a variety of vendors.

 

  • The Green River High School golf team will be playing in the Star Valley Invitational today and Friday.  The two-day tournament features six other Wyoming high school teams.

 

 

