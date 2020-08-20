Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 20, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County’s total number of active cases of COVID-19 grew by six Wednesday. Statewide, the active case count increased by 37 to now number 560. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College announced they informed their employees on Monday the school is moving toward the elimination of some positions and “degree pathways”. More information here.

With our current hot, dry summer weather continuing the BLM has implemented fire restrictions for the western and southern portions of Wyoming. More information here.

The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry will be at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs this Saturday. Hours for the free food distribution will be from 1 to 3 p.m. At last Tuesday’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, September was declared as Hunger Awareness Month in Rock Springs.

Friday will be the last day to register your first through fourth-grade student to play flag football through the Rock Springs Civic Centers’ Youth Development program. Games will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning September 1. Fees are $30 per participant and includes a t-shirt. Also, registration begins today for fall programs offered by the Green River Parks and Recreation Department. Contract the Green River Recreation Center for more details.

The Rock Springs Main Street market will be taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. today on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. Nick Gomez will be providing musical entertainment to go along with a variety of vendors.

The Green River High School golf team will be playing in the Star Valley Invitational today and Friday. The two-day tournament features six other Wyoming high school teams.

