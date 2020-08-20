Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 20, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County’s total number of active cases of COVID-19 grew by six Wednesday. Statewide, the active case count increased by 37 to now number 560. More information here.
- Western Wyoming Community College announced they informed their employees on Monday the school is moving toward the elimination of some positions and “degree pathways”. More information here.
- With our current hot, dry summer weather continuing the BLM has implemented fire restrictions for the western and southern portions of Wyoming. More information here.
- The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry will be at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs this Saturday. Hours for the free food distribution will be from 1 to 3 p.m. At last Tuesday’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, September was declared as Hunger Awareness Month in Rock Springs.
- Friday will be the last day to register your first through fourth-grade student to play flag football through the Rock Springs Civic Centers’ Youth Development program. Games will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning September 1. Fees are $30 per participant and includes a t-shirt. Also, registration begins today for fall programs offered by the Green River Parks and Recreation Department. Contract the Green River Recreation Center for more details.
- The Rock Springs Main Street market will be taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. today on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. Nick Gomez will be providing musical entertainment to go along with a variety of vendors.
- The Green River High School golf team will be playing in the Star Valley Invitational today and Friday. The two-day tournament features six other Wyoming high school teams.
Latest Obituaries:
