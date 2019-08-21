Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 21, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Today is the first day of school for students in Sweetwater School District #2 and Western Wyoming Community College. More information here.

It’s next steps for the Sweetwater County Commission’s plan to consolidate the county’s Public Works and Fire departments. The first next step is a request for proposals for the project. More information here.

Cowgirl Outside Hitters Bring Plenty Of Skill To The Court. The Cowgirl volleyball team returns four outside hitters that saw action last season, and those returners accounted for 41 percent of 2018’s kills. Two incoming hitters will look to add to this talented position group that does a little bit of everything on the court. More information here.

Wyoming Delegation Comments On Delays On Oil & Gas Lease Permitting. U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., asked the Department of the Interior (DOI) what steps it was taking to ensure that future development on federal oil and gas leases in Wyoming are allowed to continue without interruption. More information here.

Enzi, Library Of Congress To Host Veterans History Project Day Sept. 7 In Cheyenne. U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging veterans in Wyoming to share their stories as part of the Veterans History Project, an initiative that aims to preserve and make accessible the personal recollections of American veterans. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Michele Ann Smith (October 14, 1950 – August 18, 2019) Details.

