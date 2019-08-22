Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 22, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Hospital Earns Top Quality Award. For the third year in a row, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County received the Wyoming Quality Excellence Award. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued Greater sage-grouse Executive Order 2019-3 on Wednesday, improving upon the State of Wyoming’s Greater sage-grouse Core Area Protection Strategy. More information here.

For the third straight year, the Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team will kick off its regular season on the road. The Cowgirls will face the UTEP Miners tonight in the season-opener then travel to New Mexico State on Sunday. More information here.

C.J. Chivers, Two-Time Pulitzer Prize Winner, To Give Readings And Panel Discussion At Western. Western Wyoming Community College will host C.J. Chivers on campus for two readings, at 12:00 PM in the Theatre and 7:00 PM in room 1302, followed by a panel discussion on veterans, war and the stresses of being a soldier at 2:00 PM in room 1302. More information here.

Authorities Confirm Finding Body of Missing GR Woman. Authorities confirmed Wednesday morning that the body of Aubree Corona has been found. More information here.

Department Shares ‘Block Grant’ Fraud Alert. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is warning that fraudulent activity by individuals claiming to represent the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) is targeting Wyoming residents. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

