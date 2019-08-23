Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 23, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Viewing the Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial. The skies overhead were clouding up as people came Thursday afternoon to view the Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial at Western Wyoming Community College. More information here.

Fire burned two acres near Cruel Jack’s; cause still under investigation. Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 Battalion Chief Clark Allred reported the cause of Thursday’s brush fire next to the Sunset Drive service road leading to Cruel Jack’s is still under investigation but a single-vehicle accident near the scene could have been the cause. More information here.

The state of Wyoming will receive grant funding and technical assistance to align postsecondary and workforce priorities for adult learners. Wyoming is one of five states to receive this assistance. More information here.

Wyoming Cowgirl soccer opened the season last night in Texas with a 2-2 draw against UTEP. More information here.

Historic Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel Reopening. The National Park Service recently completed an extensive renovation of the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel in Yellowstone National Park. More information here.

Green River Tennis Results From Powell And Cody Matches. Earlier this week, the Green River boys and girls tennis teams played Powell and Cody. More information here.

