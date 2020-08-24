Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 24, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

On Sunday, Sweetwater County reported no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health website. Sunday’s report showed the state’s total increased by 37. More information here.

A fire that was first reported on late Saturday afternoon near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park caused the road between Old Faithful and West Thumb to be closed Sunday due to smoke. More details on the Lone Star Fire here.

Today, August 24, the University of Wyoming will begin Phase One of their Revised Fall Return to school. About 1,500 students will be taking online classes. More information on all four phases can be found by clicking here.

