Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 25, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

Local News:

  • For the second-day in-a-row, Sweetwater County had no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by the Wyoming Department of Health website. Overall, the state reported 22 new cases with the active case count decreasing. More information here.

 

  • The Lone Star fire, burning three miles souths of Old Faithfull in Yellowstone National Park had grown to about 660 acres as of the last report Monday.  More information here.

 

  • Cody resident, and rapper, Kayne West will not be on Wyoming’s November ballot as a candidate for President. More information here.

 

  • Officially, it is not even the fall season, but if you’re making plans for winter, the Farmer’s Almanac is saying get ready for a cold and snowy winter. More information here.

 

Latest Obituaries:

Carl Hawks – Details

Susan L. Patterson – Details

Donnette Butters Petersen – Details

David Perez Rios Smith – Details 

Cooper Smith – Details

