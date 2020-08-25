Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 25, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

For the second-day in-a-row, Sweetwater County had no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by the Wyoming Department of Health website. Overall, the state reported 22 new cases with the active case count decreasing. More information here.

The Lone Star fire, burning three miles souths of Old Faithfull in Yellowstone National Park had grown to about 660 acres as of the last report Monday. More information here.

Cody resident, and rapper, Kayne West will not be on Wyoming’s November ballot as a candidate for President. More information here.

Officially, it is not even the fall season, but if you’re making plans for winter, the Farmer’s Almanac is saying get ready for a cold and snowy winter. More information here.

