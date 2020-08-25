Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 25, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- For the second-day in-a-row, Sweetwater County had no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by the Wyoming Department of Health website. Overall, the state reported 22 new cases with the active case count decreasing. More information here.
- The Lone Star fire, burning three miles souths of Old Faithfull in Yellowstone National Park had grown to about 660 acres as of the last report Monday. More information here.
- Cody resident, and rapper, Kayne West will not be on Wyoming’s November ballot as a candidate for President. More information here.
- Officially, it is not even the fall season, but if you’re making plans for winter, the Farmer’s Almanac is saying get ready for a cold and snowy winter. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Carl Hawks – Details
Susan L. Patterson – Details
Donnette Butters Petersen – Details
David Perez Rios Smith – Details
Cooper Smith – Details