Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 26, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Yesterday, Sweetwater County recorded its first new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday. Overall, the state recorded 21 new cases according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 reported that a fire that started Monday near Black Butte was 100% contained. The Lone Star Fire burning just south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park has grown to 763 acres as of Tuesday with no containment. New fires reported burning in Bridger-Teton National Forest. More information here.

You can put your feet to work by participating in the Annual Coats and Cans for Kids 5 K – Family Desert Walk/Run, and 10 K – Trail Run. The event will be taking place in Rock Springs on Saturday, September 12. More information here.

The summer’s final free concert in Bunning Park will take place today. Green River’s Farmer’s Market will also be taking place. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Gregory Allen Rumler – Details

