Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Planned power outages are planned for late tonight for some Rock Mountain Power customers in Green River. More information here.
- Sweetwater County reported no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. On the state level, the Wyoming Department of Health 46 new cases Wednesday spread out over 12 counties. Statewide recoveries once again outnumbered new cases. More information here.
- Yesterday, Governor Mark Gordon announced he had finalized the first round of state budget cuts totaling more than $250 million. The Wyoming Department of Health with the state’s biggest budget will reduce its expenditures by $90 million and see the elimination of some programs. More information here.
- A Must Watch! Click here to watch the University of Wyoming all-female singing group, The Betty’s do a virtual performance of “Hallelujah”.
- Green River and Rock Springs will meet on the tennis courts today in Rock Springs and the two-day Rock Springs Invite high school golf tournament will begin play today at the White Mountain Golf Course. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Main Street Market and Concert at the Clock Tower will take place today and this evening. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
