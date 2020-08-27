Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

Planned power outages are planned for late tonight for some Rock Mountain Power customers in Green River. More information here.

Sweetwater County reported no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. On the state level, the Wyoming Department of Health 46 new cases Wednesday spread out over 12 counties. Statewide recoveries once again outnumbered new cases. More information here.

Yesterday, Governor Mark Gordon announced he had finalized the first round of state budget cuts totaling more than $250 million. The Wyoming Department of Health with the state’s biggest budget will reduce its expenditures by $90 million and see the elimination of some programs. More information here.

A Must Watch! Click here to watch the University of Wyoming all-female singing group, The Betty’s do a virtual performance of “Hallelujah”.

Advertisement

Green River and Rock Springs will meet on the tennis courts today in Rock Springs and the two-day Rock Springs Invite high school golf tournament will begin play today at the White Mountain Golf Course. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street Market and Concert at the Clock Tower will take place today and this evening. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Michelle R Flores Sanchez – Details

Betty Jean Taylor – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted