Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 28, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County registered another zero-day Thursday when it came to reports of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Wyoming registered 31 new COVID-19 cases Thursday led by Fremont County’s 11. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday an extension to Wyoming’s current public health orders with no changes. More information here.

The Wyoming high school football season starts up today. The Rock Springs Tigers will open Class 4A play on the road with Green River playing a scrimmage game. See the complete area high school sports schedule here.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a cool change in the state’s weather late Sunday or Sunday night. In our area, high temperatures that had been in the mid to upper 80’s will start to drop late Sunday or Sunday evening. After a high around 80 Sunday, Sunday night’s low temperature could be in the upper 30’s with wind gusts to near 30 mph. Monday’s high will be in the low 70’s.Some areas of the state are expecting moisture to be associated with this cold front with a chance of late summer snow in Wyoming’s northern mountains Sunday night. Sweetwater County is forecast to have a chance of moisture Monday night with low temperatures “around 40”. Once the front moves through the area, high temperatures should be back into the low 80’s by Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Latest Obituaries:

Frances Newton – Details

