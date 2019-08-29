Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 29, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Bradley Harvey Setzer, a Green River man who was arrested Sunday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and interference with a peace officer, had his bond set at $900,000 cash or surety on Wednesday. and interference with a peace officer, had his bond set at $900,000 cash or surety on Wednesday. More information here.

The Pedro Mountain Fire near Pathfinder Reservoir has now surpassed the 11,000 acres burned mark with officials also reporting that four structures have been lost. The structures range from permanent or seasonal homes to outbuildings. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team won their first match of the season with a dramatic double-overtime home win on Wednesday. More information here.

BLM Pinedale Invites Volunteers To National Public Lands Day Project. Each year, The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) celebrates National Public Lands Day by coordinating and participating in hundreds of outdoor cleanup and improvement projects across the country. More information here.

Cowgirl Volleyball Opens Season At Buffs Invitational. The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team kicks off the 2019 season at the Buffs Invitational, hosted by Colorado in Boulder, Colorado. More information here.

Tigers Fifth In First WyoPreps.com 4A Football Poll. The Wyoming 4A high school football season starts up this Friday. Today the first WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll was released showing the 4A pre-season favorite is defending state champion, Casper Natrona. More information here.

Red Cross Standing By to Assist at Pedro Mountain Fire. Red Cross of Wyoming is standing by to assist those impacted by the Pedro Mountain Fire in Carbon County. Assistance will be provided in coordination with Carbon County Emergency Management. Evacuation shelter and other assistance can be provided as needed. More information here.

Fort Bridger Mountain Man Rendezvous Set for This Weekend. Fort Bridger State Historic Site celebrates the fur trade rendezvous era of the early 1800s during the 47th annual Mountain Man Rendezvous Aug. 30 through Sept. 2. More information here.

