Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 30, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Police Seeking Information on a Runaway Teen. Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Jacob Martinez, 14, of Rock Springs. Jacob was last seen in the early evening of Aug. 28, 2019. More information here.

The latest update from the Pedro Mountain Fire in Carbon County shows acreage burned is now nearly 12,500. More information here.

Local high schools start their full fall sports season today. Check out today’s schedule here.

Forecasters Predict Frigid, Snowy Winter. If some weather forecasters are correct, we can expect one thing this coming winter — frigidly cold weather. And don’t forget the snow — huge amounts of snow. More information here.

Health Department Sets Listening Sessions in Rock Springs, Evanston. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is inviting local clients, providers and residents to share thoughts and ideas on health-related issues and needs during structured listening sessions planned for Rock Springs and Evanston. More information here.

Downtown Rock Springs Hosts Second Annual ARTember. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announces the second annual ARTember. More information here.

Quilters and Artists Needed for 2 Exhibits. The Sweetwater County Library System is having two group art shows – one for quilters and the second for artists who work small. More information here.

Countdown To Kickoff: Meet Your 2019 Cowboy Football Team. The Wyoming Cowboys finished 2018 strong with convincing road wins over Colorado State (34-21) and New Mexico (31-3), a home win over San Jose State (24-9) and a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Air Force (35-27). More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Dolores Marie French (June 17, 1926-Aug. 28, 2019) Details.

