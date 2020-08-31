Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 31, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming Department of Health website showed five new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Sweetwater County on Sunday. That is the highest daily number since August 19th. More information here.

Sublette County Emergency Management Facebook page posted a notice of a new fire start in Hoback Canyon near Cliff Creek and Highway 191/189. Also, latest on the Lone Star Fire near Old Faithful. More information here.

Cheyenne police had to use tear gas in order to subdue a man who had barricaded himself in an apartment. The man has been charged with the attempted homicide of a woman who was found in the apartment with multiple stab wounds. More information here.

Cowboy football is back! Kind of... The fall football season will not be happening this year for the Wyoming Cowboys. But, Poke fans will be able to relive some of the most recent memorable Cowboy football victories with the broadcast of “Cowboy Classics” starting this Saturday on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com. More information and a schedule of games here.

