Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Monday, August 3, Sweetwater County reported three new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. More information here.

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will both be in regular meeting sessions tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. in their respective City Hall’s. More information here.

Sweetwater County School District #1 released information regarding school year registration. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 19 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming, as of Monday, August 3. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Fire Department released information regarding a fire near Clay Basin, near the Utah State Line. More information here.

With a growing outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections linked to eating red onions, the Wyoming Department of Health is encouraging caution among state consumers. More information here.

The passing of a Fremont County woman previously included in Wyoming’s COVID-19 case count has been added to Wyoming’s total number of deaths associated with the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

The Rock Springs Fire Department released a statement regarding a structure fire that took place over the weekend. More information here.

According to a post on the Provo Police Department Facebook page, shots were fired at the Missionary Training Center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. More information here.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office released information from Tip Top Search and Rescue about a rescue performed near Warrior Peak in the Wind River Range. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has announced Angela Cable as their Volunteer of the Month for July. More information here.

The City of Green River posted information about flag football and a second soccer session on Monday, August 3, on their Facebook page. More information here.

Positive COVID-19 results were reported for two staff members and one contract healthcare staff at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution. More information here.

On Friday, July 31, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 320 on US 30/287, north of Laramie, Wyoming. More information here.

Obituaries:

Kenneth Wayne Fiscus — Details

Links to National and International News:

