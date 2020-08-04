Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Monday, August 3, Sweetwater County reported three new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. More information here.
- The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will both be in regular meeting sessions tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. in their respective City Hall’s. More information here.
- Sweetwater County School District #1 released information regarding school year registration. More information here.
- The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 19 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming, as of Monday, August 3. More information here.
- The Sweetwater County Fire Department released information regarding a fire near Clay Basin, near the Utah State Line. More information here.
- With a growing outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections linked to eating red onions, the Wyoming Department of Health is encouraging caution among state consumers. More information here.
- The passing of a Fremont County woman previously included in Wyoming’s COVID-19 case count has been added to Wyoming’s total number of deaths associated with the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Fire Department released a statement regarding a structure fire that took place over the weekend. More information here.
- According to a post on the Provo Police Department Facebook page, shots were fired at the Missionary Training Center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. More information here.
- The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office released information from Tip Top Search and Rescue about a rescue performed near Warrior Peak in the Wind River Range. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has announced Angela Cable as their Volunteer of the Month for July. More information here.
- The City of Green River posted information about flag football and a second soccer session on Monday, August 3, on their Facebook page. More information here.
- Positive COVID-19 results were reported for two staff members and one contract healthcare staff at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution. More information here.
- On Friday, July 31, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 320 on US 30/287, north of Laramie, Wyoming. More information here.
Obituaries:
Kenneth Wayne Fiscus — Details
Links to National and International News: