Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 5, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Just one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Sweetwater County Tuesday with 28 reported statewide by the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will hold another media briefing this afternoon at 3 p.m. in regard’s to Wyoming’s COVID-19 pandemic. That media briefing will be shown live on the Wyo4News Facebook page. here.

On Tuesday evening, Sweetwater School District #1 released information concerning free and reduced meal applications, and a school district provided internet assistance program. More information here.

The season’s last Dip, Dodge & Splash will happen today along with the Green River Farmer’s Market, and another free Summer Concert Series event in Bunning Park. More information here.

War Memorial Stadium to see its seating capacity for home games reduced to between 20 and 35 percent of normal capacity for the upcoming season. More information here.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust, Mayor of Green River, was appointed to the Sweetwater County Tripartite Board by the Green River City Council in their regular session. More information and other council news here.

Obituaries:

Mary Magdalene Collins – Details

Links to National and International News:

