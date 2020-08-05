Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 5, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

Local News:

  • Just one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Sweetwater County Tuesday with 28 reported statewide by the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

 

  • Governor Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will hold another media briefing this afternoon at 3 p.m. in regard’s to Wyoming’s COVID-19 pandemic. That media briefing will be shown live on the Wyo4News Facebook page.  here.

 

  • On Tuesday evening, Sweetwater School District #1 released information concerning free and reduced meal applications, and a school district provided internet assistance program. More information here.

 

  • The season’s last Dip, Dodge & Splash will happen today along with the Green River Farmer’s Market, and another free Summer Concert Series event in Bunning Park. More information here.

 

 

 

  • War Memorial Stadium to see its seating capacity for home games reduced to between 20 and 35 percent of normal capacity for the upcoming season. More information here. 

 

 

 

Obituaries:

Mary Magdalene Collins – Details

Links to National and International News:

