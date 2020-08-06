Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Richard Mountain Fire, burning on the Sweetwater/Dagget County line, has grown to 6,500 acres with 0% containment. More information here.

Sweetwater County registered one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday with the state’s total new case number placed at 32 by the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

At Wednesday’s media briefing Governor Mark Gordon noted that all 48 school districts in the state had submitted their Smart Start Reopening Plans to the Wyoming Department of Education. More information here.

The Rock Springs Sand Puppies suffered an 11 to 1 loss to Gillette yesterday in the opening round game of the Class AA State American Legion Baseball Tournament being played here in Rock Springs. More information here and today’s schedule.

Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl fall sports schedules will be delayed with some fall sports canceled. All teams in the Mountain West Conference will be effected. More information here.

Obituaries:

Gilbert Lionel Kinney – Details

Links to National and International News:

