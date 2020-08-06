Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Richard Mountain Fire, burning on the Sweetwater/Dagget County line, has grown to 6,500 acres with 0% containment. More information here.
- Sweetwater County registered one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday with the state’s total new case number placed at 32 by the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.
- At Wednesday’s media briefing Governor Mark Gordon noted that all 48 school districts in the state had submitted their Smart Start Reopening Plans to the Wyoming Department of Education. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Sand Puppies suffered an 11 to 1 loss to Gillette yesterday in the opening round game of the Class AA State American Legion Baseball Tournament being played here in Rock Springs. More information here and today’s schedule.
- Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl fall sports schedules will be delayed with some fall sports canceled. All teams in the Mountain West Conference will be effected. More information here.
Obituaries:
Gilbert Lionel Kinney – Details