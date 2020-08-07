Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 7, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Firefighters made progress Thursday in the containment of the Richard Mountain Fire in Sweetwater and Daggett counties. More information here.
- Just one new case of COVID-19 reported in Sweetwater County Thursday, 32 in the state. The Northern Arapaho Tribe is reporting a COVID-19 related death on their Facebook page. More information here.
- Rock Springs Sand Puppies season ends with a loss while the AA State Baseball Tournament plays on here in Rock Springs. More information here.
- The Green River Police Department is warning area residents and businesses of counterfeit money in the area. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Civic Center will be presenting a Movies in the Park tonight in Bunning Park. More information here.
- The Sweetwater County area will once again be under a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service. Be careful with burning activities. More information here.
Obituaries:
Donal Keith Jacobson Sr. – Details
DaLinn Diane Matlock – Details