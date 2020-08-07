Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 7, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Firefighters made progress Thursday in the containment of the Richard Mountain Fire in Sweetwater and Daggett counties. More information here.

Just one new case of COVID-19 reported in Sweetwater County Thursday, 32 in the state. The Northern Arapaho Tribe is reporting a COVID-19 related death on their Facebook page. More information here.

Rock Springs Sand Puppies season ends with a loss while the AA State Baseball Tournament plays on here in Rock Springs. More information here.

The Green River Police Department is warning area residents and businesses of counterfeit money in the area. More information here.

The Rock Springs Civic Center will be presenting a Movies in the Park tonight in Bunning Park. More information here.

The Sweetwater County area will once again be under a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service. Be careful with burning activities. More information here.

Obituaries:

Donal Keith Jacobson Sr. – Details

DaLinn Diane Matlock – Details

Links to National and International News:

