Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 1, 2020

To no one’s surprise, Wyoming set a monthly record for new cases of COVID-19 in November. The Wyoming Department of Health reported 17,777 new cases. That easily beat the prior record of 6,230 set in October. The state’s 127 deaths related to coronavirus in November was also an all-time high for one month.

Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting in regular sessions tonight at 7 at their respective City Halls. Links to the agenda can be found here.

Last night the Wyoming Cowboy basketball lost a heartbreaking 76-74 game to Texas Southern in Laramie. More information here .

According to a Monday post on their Facebook page, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is offering a variety of court-forfeited vehicles that must leave their storage yard as soon as possible. Included in this free giveaway are campers, motorhomes, utility trailers, and watercraft. All are offered as-is, for no cost on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pictures are available on the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Arrangement to obtain any of these items must be made by calling Becky at the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.

There were still five float spaces available for this Saturday night's Rock Springs Holiday Lighted Parade as of Monday afternoon. The parade will occur through downtown Rock Springs starting at 5:30 p.m. Entry cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Call the Rock Springs Chamber to sign up or for more information. Those attending the parade are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. The Rock Springs Chamber is also making arrangements to Facebook Live broadcast the parade.

